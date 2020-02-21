NUS student admits climbing into ex-girlfriend's home, strangling her

SINGAPORE: A National University of Singapore (NUS) student climbed into his ex-girlfriend's home with her, before giving her roses and begging her not to end their relationship.

When she turned him down, 23-year-old Yin Zi Qin strangled her and pressed his thumb against her eye till it bled.

Yin pleaded guilty on Friday (Feb 21) to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, with another charge of criminal trespass taken into consideration.

The court heard that he was in his second year of a dental course at NUS at the time, and had dated the 21-year-old victim for almost two years.

The victim was waiting to enter a university, when she broke up with Yin on the morning of May 9, 2019 over WhatsApp.

That night, Yin entered the compound of the victim's home with an access card she had previously given him.

He then told her that he was there and wanted to talk to her. The victim, who was with her friends, rushed home to meet him.

They met at the basement and entered the victim's bedroom on May 10, 2019, by climbing into her window from an adjacent showroom unit.

Once there, Yin gave the victim roses, begged for her forgiveness and pleaded with her not to end their relationship.

HE HIT HIS HEAD AGAINST THE WALL BEFORE STRANGLING HER

The victim declined, and Yin hit his head against the wall, remaining silent for a while, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Yen Seow.

After saying he was upset, Yin suddenly placed both his hands on the victim's neck and strangled her.

The woman screamed and struggled against his grip. Yin released his hold but pressed his thumb against the woman's left eye, causing it to bleed.

The victim blacked out and fainted. When she regained consciousness shortly after, she found herself lying face down on the floor.

Yin apologised to her before climbing out of the bedroom. As he was leaving, he heard the victim's mother talking and decided to go back to seek her parents' forgiveness.

He met the victim's stepfather, who swiftly pinned him down on the floor.

The victim's mother called the police saying her daughter had blood in her eyes after someone barged in.

The victim went to hospital with pain in her eye and blurred vision. She was given three weeks of medical leave and diagnosed with abrasions over her neck and an abnormally swollen eye with bloody tears.

She has a few scars on her neck, but no other permanent injuries, the court heard.

Yin will return to court for mitigation and sentencing on Apr 2.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.