Man admits to stealing bags of laundry from NUS hall to look at female undergarments

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man admitted in court on Monday (Nov 9) to repeatedly stealing bags of laundry from a hall at the National University of Singapore, trespassing into the dormitory whenever he felt the urge to look at women's undergarments.

Goh An Soon pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonest misappropriation of items including nine laundry bags with assorted clothing and another charge of trespassing into King Edward VII Hall on eight occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goh was a student at the time of the offences at a school not named in court documents.

Between Dec 19, 2018 and Feb 1, 2019, he went to the NUS hall on five occasions and took several items.



Screengrab from Google Street View of King Edward VII hall.

These include two bras from a washing machine, a laundry bag containing four panties from another washing machine, a pair of black shorts hung along a common corridor, a laundry bag containing a sports bra and underwear, and a black leather wallet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also took multiple items of clothing hanging along a common corridor, including two pairs of panties, a bra and several pairs of socks.

Goh's modus operandi was to check washing machines at the dormitory's launderettes or along corridors for women's undergarments.

"He claimed that he would then take the undergarments to pantry rooms in neighbouring blocks of the campus to look at them up close and that he left the undergarments behind in these rooms thereafter," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei.

At about 6pm on Feb 1, 2019, an NUS hall employee noticed Goh acting suspiciously and followed him, confronting him at a pantry in the dorm.

Advertisement

Goh was taken to the administration office, where the campus security investigation officer called the police. She had already made an earlier police call in January 2019 over several incidents of undergarment theft at the hall.

The judge called for a probation suitability report. Goh will return to court for sentencing on Dec 21.

For dishonest misappropriation of movable property, Goh could be jailed for up to two years, fined or both. For house-trespass, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$3,000 or both.

