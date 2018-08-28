O-Level Tamil Literature examination rescheduled due to Deepavali

SINGAPORE: The 2018 GCE O-Level Literature in Tamil Paper 1 has been rescheduled to Nov 19 due to Deepavali, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced on Tuesday (Aug 28).



The paper was originally scheduled for Nov 7, a day after the Deepavali public holiday.



Advertisement

SEAB said it rescheduled the paper to 10am on the last day of the O-Level examination after "careful deliberation" following feedback it received.



"SEAB is mindful about balancing the number of papers that candidates have to sit within this time frame, while minimising timetable clashes due to the variety of subject combinations offered," it said.

"When there is a gazetted festive public holiday within the examination period, SEAB will avoid scheduling examinations on the afternoon of the eve of the festival and in the morning after the festival to minimise disruption to the festive celebrations."



As there are only nine candidates taking the paper, the marking and results processing can still be completed in time for the results release in January 2019, SEAB added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are no changes to the examination timetable for the other GCE O-Level papers scheduled on Nov 7. The updated examination timetable can be accessed on SEAB's website.

