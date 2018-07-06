OG founder's grandson in court for allegedly harassing lover's husband

SINGAPORE: The grandson of the founder of department store OG was taken to court on Friday (Jul 6) for allegedly harassing his lover's husband.

Mr Desmond Tay Kwang Ju accused Kelvin Liu Chin Chan, 44, of sending him WhatsApp messages with the intent of causing harassment or distress.

Liu also allegedly sent photographs and made two telephone calls to Mr Tay, who was the husband of his lover, between June 2016 and January 2017.

Mr Tay heard that his wife, Madam Lim, was having an affair with Liu in 2016 when Liu's own wife contacted him.

Mr Tay, who works in the civil service, hired a private investigator to check on his wife, who denied that she was cheating on him.

She then asked Mr Tay to create a chat group with both couples to address the matter. He created a group called "Confessions of Marco Polo".

Liu allegedly sent messages to that group that Mr Tay said constituted harassment, including a photo of Liu.

Addressing the court on the first day of the trial, Mr Tay said: "I was wondering why he sent a photograph of himself to me. I felt that he was trying to belittle and humiliate me."

Mr Tay's wife filed for divorce in August 2016, while Liu and his wife divorced in November 2016. Liu is still seeing Madam Lim, with the intent to marry.

Liu, who conducted his own defence, accused Mr Tay of making threats to him through other people. Mr Tay denied that he had done so.

District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam adjourned the court in order for Liu to prepare his defence submissions.

The parties involved will return for a pre-trial conference on Jul 16.

