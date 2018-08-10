Beware of online ticket scams, police warn ahead of K-pop concerts

SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (Aug 10) reminded members of the public to be wary of online offers of cheap concert tickets, ahead of gigs by K-pop groups iKON and WINNER.

There were at least 120 reports of online purchase scams specifically involving the sale of concert tickets last year, authorities said in a press release. In these cases, the victims either did not receive the tickets or received fake or invalid tickets after payment was made.

Members of the public are advised not to be impulsive in purchasing tickets at prices that "sound too good to be true" and to buy from authorised sellers as far as possible.

They are urged to not fall for scammers who use a local bank account or a copy of their NRIC or driver's licence to "make you believe that they are genuine sellers", said police. Buyers should also avoid making payments or deposits in advance.

"Try to use shopping platforms that release your payment to the seller only upon receipt of the item. Alternatively, arrange to meet the seller and contact the authorised ticketing service provider (such as SISTIC and Sports Hub Tix) to check the authenticity or validity of the tickets prior to making payment," said police.