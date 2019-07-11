Orchard Towers murder: The 7 suspects and the charges they face
SINGAPORE: Following the alleged murder of a man at Orchard Towers on Jul 2, seven people have been charged in relation to the case.
The accused - six men and a woman - were initially charged with murder with common intention, for allegedly causing the death of 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass.
Three of them had their murder charges withdrawn on Thursday (Jul 11), and now face a charge each of consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon.
This means the three in question no longer face the death penalty.
Here is a breakdown of the charges the seven suspects face.
1. Tan Sen Yang, 27
Charge: Murder with common intention
Represented by: Unknown
Penalties faced: Death penalty
Current status: Remanded for investigations into other possible offences
The oldest of the group, he allegedly possessed an offensive weapon, a foldable Karambit knife, at Naughty Girl Club that morning.
2. Ang Da Yuan, 26
Charge: Murder with common intention
Represented by: Unknown
Penalties faced: Death penalty
Current status: Remanded at Changi Medical Complex for psychiatric assessment
3. Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26
Charge: Murder with common intention
Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation
Penalties faced: Death penalty
Current status: Remanded at Changi Medical Complex for psychiatric assessment
4. Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22
Charge: Murder with common intention
Represented by: Cheryl Ng from Intelleigen Legal and Amarick Gill from Amarick Gill LLC
Penalties faced: Death penalty
Current status: Remanded at Changi Women's Prison for three weeks for psychiatric assessment
5. Loo Boon Chong, 25
Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon
Represented by: Sunil Sudheesan, Diana Ngiam and Sujesh Anandan from Quahe Woo & Palmer
Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane
Current status: Out on bail of S$15,000
His lawyer, Ms Ngiam, had successfully argued for his bail to be lowered from S$25,000. His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge
6. Tan Hong Sheng, 22
Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon
Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation
Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane
Current status: Out on bail of S$15,000, which was lowered from S$25,000 after the court hearing to be in line with Loo
His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge
7. Chan Jia Xing, 26
Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon
Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation
Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane
Current status: Bail of S$15,000 being processed
His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge
All seven are set to return to court on Aug 1.