Pearl Bank Apartments sold to CapitaLand for S$728m

SINGAPORE: Pearl Bank Apartments has been sold for S$728 million to CapitaLand through a private treaty collective sale, marketing agent Colliers International announced in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 13).

The sale of the iconic horseshoe-shaped building at Outram comes after the close of its collective sale tender on Dec 19 last year - its fourth attempt at a collective sale.

The sale price - which met the owners' reserve price - translates to a land cost of about S$1,515 per square foot per plot ratio, said Colliers International.

This is after factoring in an upgrading premium of approximately S$201 million for the lease top-up. There is no development charge payable.

The 37-storey development comprises 288 units (280 apartments and eight commercial units) and has a 99-year leasehold tenure with effect from June 1970.

Apartment owners whose unit sizes range from 123 sq m to 371 sq m stand to receive between S$1.8 million and S$4.9 million.

Owners of commercial units with sizes ranging from 65 sq m to 523 sq m will potentially receive between S$1.2 million and S$6.9 million.