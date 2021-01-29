PM Lee receives second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday (Jan 29), completing the regimen.

Mr Lee received the shot at Singapore General Hospital on Friday morning. He had the first dose on Jan 8, the first member of the Cabinet to do so.

"Just like my first jab, it was quick and painless," Mr Lee wrote in a Facebook post.

"The doctors watched me for 30 minutes afterwards, just in case. Happy to share that I feel fine."

Mr Lee added that Singapore is ramping up its vaccine programme and opening more vaccination centres.

"Do go for your vaccination when your turn comes. It will protect not only yourself, but also your family, friends and everyone you come in contact with," he said.

More than 113,000 people in Singapore have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 50 have also received the second dose, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday.

Among those, the Health Sciences Authority received 432 "adverse event reports", said MOH.

Most of them were for regular symptoms such as injection site pain and swelling, fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, giddiness, nausea and allergic reactions such as itch, rash, swelling of eyes or lip.

"These symptoms are reactions generally associated with all vaccinations and they generally resolved on their own within a few days,” said MOH.

There were also three reported cases of anaphylaxis, or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions.

The three individuals, who are in their 20s and 30s, recovered and were discharged from the hospital after a day’s observation or treatment.

