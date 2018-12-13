Polytechnic student who uploaded friend's sex clip to Tumblr gets jail

SINGAPORE: A polytechnic student who uploaded a video of his friend engaging in sexual activity with a woman was sentenced to 14 months' jail and fined S$8,500 on Wednesday (Dec 12).

Ng Swee Koon, 24, had received the video from his friend Yew Zhi Ying, 25, via chat application WeChat.

Yew had met the victim, aged 20, in mid-2016. They had consensual sex in Yew's home, and Yew made her wear a blindfold before she performed a sex act on him.

He then filmed the act without her knowledge, and sent the clip to Ng.

Ng later uploaded the video to micro-blogging site Tumblr under his username Happyguy1994 in the first quarter of 2017.

Before this, he sent harassing sexual messages in November and December 2016 to Yew's sex partner, whom he had met on one occasion through Yew.

The victim filed a police report in April 2017, saying that both Ng and Yew had been harassing her by sending her text messages. She added that she had also received messages from other strangers, one of whom said her phone number was posted on Tumblr.

A friend of the victim's also informed her that there was a video of her having sex with Yew circulating on Tumblr.

Police seized Ng's phone and laptop in June 2017 and recovered 17 video clips that the Info-communications Media Development Authority classified as obscene.

Ng pleaded guilty to five charges including an offence under the Films Act and sexual penetration of a minor, with four other charges taken into consideration.

He had met the second victim, then aged 15, on social networking site OKcupid in June 2017.

They began chatting about sexual encounters and met up that same month in Tampines, where they had sex in a park toilet.

They had sex again at Ng's home a few days later. On Jun 29 last year, the girl went to a police station with her father to lodge a report that she had had consensual sex with a man when she was 15.



Tumblr had announced earlier this month that it would be banning all adult content from its platform from Dec 17, sparking protest from users.

