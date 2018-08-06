President Halimah, PM Lee extend condolences to Indonesia over Lombok earthquake; Singapore to donate US$100,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have extended condolences over the earthquake in Lombok to Indonesia President Joko Widodo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Aug 6).

In their letters, both President Halimah and Mr Lee also offered Singapore's assistance to Indonesia for relief efforts, said MFA.

"Singapore offers our assistance in the relief efforts organised by Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency," wrote Mr Lee in his letter.



"Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period."

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake claimed 91 lives and injured hundreds at the holiday island, while thousands of buildings were damaged.



Most of the victims in the latest disaster died in mountainous northern Lombok, away from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island. Thousands of people were evacuated to outside shelters.



MFA also said that the Singapore Government will make a contribution of US$100,000 to kick-start the public fundraising appeal by the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

SRC on Monday said it will be extending S$50,000 in humanitarian aid to the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) and launched the public fundraising appeal to support affected communities in Lombok.

It plans to deploy a response team to support relief distribution and conduct ground assessments. Separately, SRC volunteers in West Lombok will distribute medical supplies and blankets.