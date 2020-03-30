Probation for former JC student who trespassed into NUS UTown toilets to peep at women

SINGAPORE: A former junior college student who developed a habit of cycling regularly to the National University of Singapore's UTown to look at women, later trespassing into toilets to peep at them, was given 21 months' probation on Monday (Mar 30).

Zachary Lim Yong Hao, 18, will also have to perform 120 hours of community service and attend an offence-specific cognitive behavioural treatment programme.

He pleaded guilty last month to one charge each of criminal trespass and insulting a woman's modesty, with two other charges taken into consideration.

He was studying at an unidentified junior college in January last year when he stopped at UTown at 2 College Ave West to use the toilet.

He saw a female student entering the women's toilet and felt an urge to follow her in, the court heard.

After this, he developed a habit of cycling from his Choa Chu Kang home to UTown almost every Sunday to walk around campus, looking at women.

On Mar 17, 2019, he waited almost an hour inside a women's toilet at UTown until he managed to peek over the partition at a 22-year-old woman relieving herself.

He left before security officers arrived, but was apprehended in May, after campus security spotted him behaving suspiciously outside a women's toilet and pursued him.

When nabbed, Lim admitted his offences, saying he got an "adrenaline rush" whenever he entered a women's toilet.

The defence said Lim had graduated from JC and was waiting to enter university. His parents furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during probation.

For insulting a woman's modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both. For criminal trespass, he could have been given up to three months' jail, fined up to S$1,500, or both.