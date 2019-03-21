Final member in Sammyboy Forum obscene videos case sentenced to jail

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man who installed hidden cameras in toilets and shared videos of women relieving themselves was on Thursday (Mar 21) sentenced to three years' jail.

Clarence Tang Jia Ming is the last of five co-accused to be sentenced. All five men were members of Sammyboy Forum, a website which contains obscene material.



Advertisement

Tang, a digital marketing specialist, had pleaded guilty last year to 31 charges of insulting the modesty of women and possessing more than 2,100 obscene films.

He had learnt how to plant hidden cameras from co-accused Ong Yi Jie, whom he met on the forum.

With this "skill", Tang installed cameras disguised as wall hooks in toilets, angling them to capture the faces of the unsuspecting women and their private parts.

He recorded 73 obscene films, 68 of which were taken at the unisex toilet of the Starbucks outlet at Holland Village in 2014 and 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crimes were uncovered in November 2016 after the Ministry of Education made a police report, saying that it had received information that there were obscene videos of schoolgirls in toilets or changing rooms.

The police arrested Tang and raided his home, seizing multiple electronic items including external hard disk drives containing more than 4,900 sex-themed films.

All of Tang's co-accused in the case have been sentenced to between six months' and three years' jail.

Ali V P Mohamed, who set up Google group SG Horizon Club which distributed such obscene films, was jailed for two years and fined S$80,000 in January last year.

Ong, who taught Tang to plant hidden cameras, also received three years' jail in February last year.

The remaining two men - Joel Chew Weichen and Shaun Lee - were sentenced to six months' jail and 11 months' jail in October 2017 and March 2018 respectively.

The judge allowed Tang's sentence to be deferred for three weeks.