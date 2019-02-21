Secondary school teacher claims trial to having sex with underage student

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old secondary school teacher accused of having sex with an underage student claimed trial on Thursday (Feb 21).

The accused, as well as the school where he was teaching, cannot be identified due to a gag order protecting the victim, who was under the age of 16 at the time.

The teacher faces 20 charges of having sex and performing sexual acts on the girl at his flat between Aug 10, 2015 and Sep 24, 2015.

According to charge sheets, the man allegedly had consensual sex with the girl on 10 occasions at his home. The first four instances happened on consecutive days.

The trial opened on Thursday with an in-camera testimony by the witness, which was closed to the public.

The trial resumes on Friday.

According to the penal code, anyone who has sex with a person under 16, with or without the minor's consent, is guilty of an offence.

If the teacher is convicted, he may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined or both.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the Ministry of Education for more information.

