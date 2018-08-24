Free entry to Sentosa during September school holidays

SINGAPORE: Sentosa will waive island admission fees for all Singapore residents during the September school holidays, Sentosa Development Corporation said on Friday (Aug 24).

Visitors driving into Sentosa in Singapore-registered vehicles, as well as those who enter via the Sentosa Express trains, will gain free admission between Sep 1 and Sep 16, the news release said.

Sentosa will also continue to offer its existing free modes of entry for those who walk or take SBS Transit's bus service 123 to the island.

The waiver of island admission fees is part of efforts by Sentosa to celebrate the school holidays. The island will also be hosting Southeast Asia's largest sand festival, Sentosa Sandsation: Marvel Edition, during the school holidays.

A sand sculptor working on a sand sculpture of Thor. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

Spanning almost 3,000 sq m at Siloso Beach, the exhibition will feature 15 larger-than-life sand sculptures of popular Marvel super heroes such as Iron Man, Thor and Captain America.

Entry to the exhibition is free.