SIM student nabbed after man he sold cannabis to was arrested, gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: A student at the Singapore Institute of Management Global Education who sold cannabis to a drug user was nabbed by the authorities after his customer was arrested.

Donovan Liew Wee Kiat, 24, was sentenced on Tuesday (Sep 29) to five years' jail and five strokes of the cane for drug trafficking.

The court heard that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested his buyer, Muhammad Yusoff Sallim, in July last year on suspicion of possessing and taking illegal drugs.

Two exhibits in the form of a block and a packet were seized from Yusoff, who admitted to buying them from Liew.

The items were examined and found to contain at least 4.93g of cannabis, a Class A Controlled Drug.

At about 8.25am on Oct 7 last year, CNB officers arrested Liew for trafficking in a controlled drug, consumption of a controlled drug and possession of drug utensils.

Liew admitted selling the drugs to Yusoff for S$380 at a car park near Block 3, Dover Crescent on Jul 11 last year.

He also said he had sold cannabis to Yusoff multiple times before this incident.

Liew pleaded guilty to one charge of trafficking in a Class A Controlled Drug, which is punishable by up to 20 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

The term he received was the mandatory minimum for the charge.

CNA has contacted SIM Global for more information.