Singapore leaders send condolences after death of former India prime minister Vajpayee

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders have written to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer their condolences over the death of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The three-time Indian prime minister died on Thursday (Aug 16), sparking tributes from across the political spectrum.

President Halimah Yacob wrote to Mr Kovind while Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong wrote to Mr Modi in separate letters dated Aug 17 to extend their condolences.

In her letter, Mdm Halimah said that Mr Vajpayee played an "instrumental role" in transforming India’s economy.

"With his far-sighted leadership, Mr Vajpayee played an instrumental role in transforming India’s economy, as well as strengthening India’s standing in the region and the world," she said. "He also oversaw a period of strong growth in Singapore-India relations, particularly in economic cooperation."

"During his tenure, our two countries embarked on the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement," she added. "Mr Vajpayee will always be remembered as a good friend of Singapore."

Calling Mr Vajpayee a "wise and compassionate leader", Mr Lee wrote in his letter to Mr Modi that Mr Vajpayee's economic reforms had improved the lives of millions of Indians.

"Under his far-sighted leadership, Mr Vajpayee saw the importance for India to engage our region more closely, and as a result, India-ASEAN and India-Singapore relations were greatly strengthened," he said.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India as you mourn the loss of one of India’s great leaders."

Meanwhile Mr Goh wrote to Mr Modi saying that Mr Vajpayee was a "great statesman and leading light of India".



"During our overlapping tenures as prime minister, Mr Vajpayee and I had a good relationship," said Mr Goh. "We shared a similar outlook on the importance of an interconnected world."



"His economic vision for India and the policies he introduced have spurred strong growth and bettered the lives of the people of India."

"On a personal note, I have fond memories of our interactions and I will always treasure his humility, wit and intellect," he added.

