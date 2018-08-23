Singapore, Malaysia look forward to bringing RTS link project to fruition: MOT

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke met in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Aug 23) where they discussed "a broad range of transport issues", said Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT).

These include the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) link project and the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Tebrau shuttle service.

"The ministers look forward to strengthening transport collaboration, and to bring the RTS Link Project to fruition, which will ease congestion at our existing land checkpoints," said an MOT spokesperson.

The RTS link, which could reduce congestion on the Causeway by up to 15 per cent, was meant to be completed by 2024.



But the deadline to form a joint venture company to operate the RTS was missed earlier this year, amid uncertainty over the project as the new Malaysian government reviewed agreements signed by the previous administration.



Mr Loke said last month that the Malaysian government remains committed to implementing the RTS project, and that a working paper on the project will be presented to the Cabinet soon for approval.

