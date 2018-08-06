Singaporeans advised to defer travel to Lombok: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a travel advisory on Monday (Aug 6), urged Singaporeans to defer travel to Lombok following the recent earthquakes and aftershocks in the area.



"Singaporeans should defer travel to Lombok during this period," said MFA. "Those who are currently in Lombok are advised to make the necessary arrangements to leave the area via commercial flights, which are still operating out of Lombok International Airport.

"Singaporeans are further advised to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities," MFA added.



The Ministry noted that the earthquake, which had its magnitude revised from 7.0 to 6.9 by the US Geological Survey, followed a magnitude 6.4 earthquake a week earlier on Jul 29 that led to several casualties as well.



Sunday's quake claimed 82 lives and injured hundreds, while thousands of buildings were damaged.

A Singapore delegation - attending a security conference in Lombok - led by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam were caught in the quake as well and are waiting for a flight out of the island.

MFA said Singaporeans travelling to Indonesia are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

The MFA also advised Singaporeans to stay in touch with family and friends.

Those who need consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office at:



Embassy of the Republic of Singapore - Indonesia

Block X/4, KAV No 2, Jln H R Rasuna Said, Kuningan

Jakarta Selatan 12950

Tel: + 62-(21) 2995-0400, 520-1489 /+62 811 863 348 (24-hours)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg