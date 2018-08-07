SingHealth cyberattack: Committee of Inquiry hearings will begin on Aug 28

SINGAPORE: The Committee of Inquiry (COI) that was convened to look into the cyberattack on SingHealth's IT systems will hold its first hearing on Aug 28.

All hearings will be held in public, unless the information presented could affect national security, such as where the evidence may be exploited for further cyberattacks or where patients' personal data may be revealed.

In such cases, the hearing will be held in camera, said the COI Secretariat in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 7). The first hearing on Aug 28 will be held in camera.

Expert witnesses will be called upon to give evidence on cybersecurity measures, and the COI will conduct a site visit to SingHealth to be briefed on the network architecture of the affected IT systems.

"The COI will also receive public submissions and will advise the public when and how these submissions should be submitted," said the press release.



Solicitor-General Kwek Mean Luck has been chosen by the Attorney-General to lead evidence in the inquiry.



The four-member COI, chaired by retired chief district judge Richard Magnus, was appointed on Jul 24.

They will look into the events and contributing factors leading to the cyberattack, which resulted in the personal particulars of 1.5 million patients - including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's - being accessed and copied.

The COI held its first pre-inquiry conference on Tuesday, during which the Solicitor-General informed them that the Public Prosecutor has appointed an investigation team led by the Cyber Security Agency. The agency will be supported by the Criminal Investigation Department in investigating any matter relevant to the inquiry.

The Solicitor-General also indicated that some aspects of the investigations had been completed and that AGC will be ready to lead evidence from the first witness, said the COI Secretariat.

