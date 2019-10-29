SMRT employee stole cash at Pasir Ris station for his wedding, gets jail

SINGAPORE: An SMRT employee who stole money from the cash registers at Pasir Ris train station as well as a bag left at the lost-and-found section was jailed for two weeks on Tuesday (Oct 29).

Mohamad Rashid Junaidi, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

The court heard that he had been working as a customer service officer at the station at 10 Pasir Ris Central since 2016, and was responsible for attending to passengers at the passenger service centre.

He had reported for work on the morning of May 20 this year and was alone at the centre when he decided to steal money.

He stole a total of S$1,500 from the two cash registers in the passenger service centre, as well as US$500 (S$690) and SAR$160 (S$59.20) from luggage that had been left there.

In total, he took about S$2,250 before leaving the centre at about 1pm.



Later that day, an assistant station manager checked the cash registers and found a shortage of S$1,500. Together with a colleague, he then checked the luggage that had been found by a passenger the day before and discovered that cash was missing from the bag as well.

The assistant station manager tried to locate Rashid, but to no avail. He informed an SMRT service operations manager, who lodged a police report.

State Prosecuting Officer M Mariyappan said Rashid had used the stolen money for his wedding expenses.

Rashid was arrested on Jun 7 and made full restitution a day before pleading guilty.

The prosecution asked for two weeks' jail to be imposed, pointing out that the man was a customer service officer but stole cash and even took money from a lost-and-found item in his care.

Rashid, who was unrepresented, asked the court to give him just a warning or a fine, saying he had to take care of his bedridden father.

"He knows the rules and regulations," said the prosecution in reply. "He's supposed to take care of the valuables given to (him) for safekeeping."

The judge agreed with the prosecution, saying that Rashid had "clearly abused" the trust imposed in him.

For theft, he could have been jailed up to three years, fined or both.