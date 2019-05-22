Two men jailed after traffic police catch them driving at about 180kmh on CTE

SINGAPORE: Two men who were driving at double the speed limit on the Central Expressway (CTE) last year were each sentenced to two weeks' jail on Wednesday (May 22) and banned from driving for four years.

Ng Chee Yong, 27, and Allan Chia Chee Shin, 39, had been part of a group of 10 to 15 drivers who met at Loyang Temple on the night of Oct 13 last year.

Advertisement

Ng and Chia, who drove Mitsubishi Evolution 10s in grey and black respectively, agreed to go "rounding" or driving around, with East Coast Park as the destination, the court heard.

While driving along CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway, between Yio Chu Kang Road and Braddell Road, Ng and Chia decided to "play" with one another in driving their cars, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Chong.

The two men overtook multiple cars in their chase, swerving in and out of lanes at high speeds.

Past midnight on Oct 14, a traffic police officer saw the two men speeding - with Chia going up to 178kmh and Ng travelling at up to 184kmh. The speed limit is 90kmh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chia's speed was captured on a laser gun the officer used, and the sequence was caught by an in-car camera in Chia's vehicle.

"Ng and Chia both knew that they were driving at fast speeds substantially in excess of the speed limit," said the prosecutor. "They did so nonetheless as they intended to 'play' with each other in driving their cars."

The traffic police officer stopped Chia before an exit at Balestier Road, and he admitted to the offence.

Ng was later arrested at his home after going for supper at McDonald's in East Coast Park.



The two men pleaded guilty to one charge each of driving rashly. They could have been jailed for up to a year, fined S$5,000, or both.

