Man charged with breaching stay-home notice to meet friend

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Friday (Apr 17) with breaching his stay-home notice to meet a friend.

Foo Ching Guan, 32, is accused of one count under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020 of leaving his residence two days before his stay-home notice expired.

He told the court that he intends to plead guilty and was given a date to do so later this month.

Foo returned to Singapore from Thailand on Mar 17 and was issued a stay-home notice for the period between Mar 17 and Mar 31.

However, Foo allegedly left his home at Kreta Ayer Road on Mar 29 and took a private-hire car to Sengkang Central. According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), he did so to meet a friend to settle some personal matters.

The charge sheet stated that he left his home at about 4am that day and went to Sengkang to look for a Lee Quan Hui, before going home.



ICA launched an investigation and Foo was charged. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to six months, a maximum fine of S$10,000, or both.



Foo is the third man to be charged over stay-home notice breaches - a newspaper vendor is accused of doing so to deliver newspapers, while another man has pleaded guilty to breaching his notice to run errands and eat bak kut teh with his girlfriend.



The Government had announced that all residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with travel history to ASEAN countries entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Mar 16 would be issued a stay-home notice.

Under the notice, they must remain in their homes at all times for two weeks. These requirements were extended to all residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering Singapore from all countries from Mar 20.

From Apr 9, the requirement switched to one of 14-day self-isolation at dedicated facilities.

ICA said it will not hesitate to take action and prosecute those who fail to comply with stay-home notice requirements. It also reminded all travellers arriving in Singapore to ensure that they submit complete and accurate health and travel declarations.

Anyone who makes a false or misleading declaration can be prosecuted, and ICA can take further actions such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain in Singapore.

Information about those who breach stay-home notice requirements can be reported to ICA at go.gov.sg/reportshnbreach or 6812 5555.

