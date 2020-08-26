Student gets probation for spitting over Bugis Junction mall railing during COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE: A teenager who spat over the railing of a mall in Bugis towards diners in the basement was sentenced on Wednesday (Aug 26) to nine months' probation.

Cai Jiaxu, 18, will also have to perform 60 hours of community service on top of remaining indoors from 10pm to 6am during his probation.

The incident took place in late February, when Singapore had just raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level to Orange over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cai, a polytechnic student, pleaded guilty last week to a charge of public nuisance.

He was with two friends at Bugis Junction shopping mall on Feb 28 when he came up with the idea to spit over the railing as he was "bored and wanted to see how his friends would react".

Cai told his co-accused, a 17-year-old who cannot be named as he is under 18 and protected under the newly amended Children and Young Persons Act, to hit his head.

With another co-accused 19-year-old Jolin Huang Rui Xian filming, the 17-year-old slapped Cai's head and Cai spat over the railing.

He had looked over and seen six to seven people eating at the Subway restaurant on the lower floor earlier.

Ms Huang later posted the video in a group chat with other friends. She and the 17-year-old also posted the clip on Instagram.

They deleted the posts later that night, but the clip was circulated and re-posted on a public Instagram account.

The mall did not receive complaints of spittle landing on diners, but a representative of the mall lodged a report, concerned that it could have landed on diners.

Cai's parents on Tuesday put up a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during his period of probation.

For committing public nuisance, Cai have could been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000 or both.