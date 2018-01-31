Super blue blood moon: Thousands turn out across Singapore to catch special lunar eclipse
SINGAPORE: Undeterred by the wet weather and overcast skies earlier in the day, people across Singapore turned out on Wednesday night (Jan 31) to catch a much-anticipated special lunar eclipse, with more than 1,000 people gathering at the Science Centre alone.
Combining a blue moon, a super moon and a total eclipse, the rare spectacle has been called a "super blue blood moon" by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and last happened 152 years ago in 1866.
The partial eclipse started slightly before 8pm, with a full eclipse showing at about 9pm.
Queues at the Science Centre started at 6pm, a staff member told Channel NewsAsia, with people streaming in to use the 11 telescopes set up for the event.
Others chose to catch the eclipse from an open area nearby instead.
"We thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience so we shouldn't miss out," said 25-year-old student Shirlene, who was there with two friends. "We were initially in the line (for the telescopes) but left it as it was too long and slightly stuffy."
Others, like Mr Raymond Lim and his family, turned up with their own binoculars.
"The last time we went moon gazing was two years ago in Bishan. We tried to catch the lunar eclipse ... but when it came to the moment we missed it, as it was cloudy," he said. "But very happy that we managed to see the eclipse today. We tried to be optimistic despite the rain earlier, and it paid off."
Although the total eclipse was over by 10pm, several hundred people were still queueing for their turn at the telescope.
The last in line was Mr James Rappel, who was there with his children Jeremy and Mary. They joined the queue at 7.30pm, he said.
The family finally got their turn at the telescope at about 10.30pm.
The Science Centre earlier said that special equipment was not needed, but viewing through binoculars or a telescope would "enhance the experience".
Elsewhere in Singapore, crowds were out and about at areas including Holland Village, Bedok, Ang Mo Kio and Jurong to look at the moon.