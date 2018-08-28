Twin sisters in viral 2015 Simei Green condo fight fined

SINGAPORE: A pair of twin sisters whose spat with two men at a condominium in Simei went viral in 2015 were sentenced to fines on Tuesday (Aug 28).

Tang Lei, 50, who faced one charge more than her sister, was sentenced to a fine of S$2,500, while Tang Bei was fined S$2,100.

They were found guilty of various charges of voluntarily causing hurt and of criminal force last month, after 20 days of trial.

The twins had attacked a condominium manager and a security guard at Simei Green in a dispute over a condominium access card.

Both of them spat in condo manager Colvin Quek Choon Kiat's face, while Tang Lei splashed the contents of a canned drink at him. The pair also hit security guard Bligh Charles Kenneth.

The attack on Apr 28, 2015, was not Mr Quek's first encounter with Tang Bei.

In February 2015, he spoke to Tang Bei as she was accused of tailgating others out of the side gate of the condo. She told him that it was none of his business and slipped out.

She returned a day or two later and spoke to Mr Quek, but became aggressive when asked to provide some personal documents. She hit him a few times and threatened to sue him for molest, and Mr Quek lodged a police report over this incident.

Molestation was one of the claims Tang Bei raised during the trial - she claimed that Mr Quek touched her breast, and re-enacted the scene.

She also claimed that he had insulted her dignity as a lady and humiliated her country.

Tang Lei, on the other hand, had claimed among other things that she had not thrown the can at Mr Quek, but that instead "a hand knocked against the can and caused it to fly in his direction".

She also said that "no saliva came out" when she spat, and that it was her custom to make the spitting sound and ensure no saliva came out.

The prosecution said that evidence against the twins was overwhelming, with the attack captured on two handphones.

They added that the victims gave evidence in a "candid and forthright manner", while the sisters were "nothing but belligerent and untruthful throughout the course of the trial", with "incredible, illogical and inconsistent accounts and explanations for their appalling behaviour".

For voluntarily causing hurt, the sisters could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For using criminal force, they could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.