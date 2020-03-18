Cabby behind fatal Gleneagles Hospital crash jailed, banned from driving

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver behind a collision in the driveway of a hospital that killed one and injured five others was on Wednesday (Mar 18) sentenced to three weeks' jail and banned from driving for four years.

Ho Kee Hoe, 64, had accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake, sending his taxi surging forward into another car parked in the driveway of Gleneagles Hospital on Oct 4, 2018.

The chain collision killed a 70-year-old Indonesian man, who had been in Singapore in the months before for medical treatment.

Another five people, including a traffic marshall, suffered injuries ranging from back pain and neck sprains.

District Judge Victor Yeo accepted that Ho was genuinely remorseful and pleaded guilty early.

He had admitted last week to one count of causing death by a negligent act, and two other charges pertaining to the other victims.

The judge noted that Ho had not been drunk, speeding, or driving while sleepy, which would have increased his culpability.

He added that this was also not a case where Ho's driving had blatantly disregarded risks to pedestrians or other road users.

However, Judge Yeo noted that Ho had previously committed traffic offences, even though this was his first court conviction.

For causing death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, Ho could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.