Teen who had sex with 10-year-old sister after watching porn gets probation, community service

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy who had sex with his younger sister after frequenting pornographic websites was on Wednesday (Aug 8) sentenced to 21 months' probation and 180 hours of community service.

The teenager - who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim - sexually assaulted his sister in 2013, when she was 10. The boy was 12 years old at the time of the crime.

The court heard that the boy was exposed to pornography in 2013. Although he was initially disgusted by it, he soon became more interested and began surfing pornographic websites, court documents said. He eventually felt the urge to simulate what he saw on those websites.

In September 2013, the boy became aroused after watching a television show with a bedroom scene.

He summoned his sister, who was alone with him in the flat, and told her he wanted to "try something with her".

He threatened to tell their parents about her mobile phone usage if she did not comply. He proceeded to penetrate her without a condom, stopping only when she complained of pain.

Their parents subsequently found out that the boy had touched his sister’s private parts on several occasions. They did not lodge a police report, but since 2014, both children had been seeing a counsellor from the Counselling and Care Centre.

BOY MOVED TO STAY WITH GRANDPARENTS

Arrangements were also made for the boy to move to his grandparents’ home so as to keep him away from his sister. After six months of counselling, he was assessed to have reintegrated well and allowed to move back home.

However, in August 2016, the boy started watching pornography again "due to the stress he felt over his studies". He asked his sister, then 13, into his bedroom and molested her.

That same month, his mother told the counsellor that her son had continued to commit sexual offences against her daughter.

The matter was referred to the Child Protective Service of the Ministry of Social and Family Development, and a police report was made in April 2017.

The boy pleaded guilty in June to one charge of sexual penetration of a minor under 16 and one charge of outrage of modesty.

Six other charges of molesting and having sex with his sister were taken into consideration for sentencing.

PROSECUTOR ASKS JUDGE NOT TO ALLOW ACCUSED TO STAY IN HOME WITH YOUNG GIRLS

District Judge May Mesenas sentenced the teenager to 21 months' probation. He also has to perform 180 hours of community service and undergo counselling and psychological treatment.

Additionally, an Internet filter service must be installed on mobile communication devices used by the accused, so as to allow his parents to monitor his Internet usage.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Marshall Lim also asked the judge to include in the court order that the boy should not live in a household with any females under the age of 16.

"The offences he committed against his sister - she was a ready and available target," said Mr Lim. "We have to cut off the availability of any victims for him to prey on."

The judge agreed. She also ordered that any future contact between the teenager and his sister be supervised by an adult.

When asked if he had anything to say, the accused, who was unrepresented, said he was very regretful and asked for a second chance.

"Do you really understand and treasure this chance? Because you have committed a very serious offence against your only sister, your younger sister, and threatened her," said the judge. "I really hope that she can heal from this. The parents are in a most difficult situation."

Speaking to the boy's parents, the judge said that they would need to go for counselling as a family.

Turning to the boy, she said: "You have to respect women. And I think you have to respect your mother as well, (judging from) the way you speak to her."

For sexual penetration of a minor under 16, the teenager could have been jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned.

For molesting his sister, he could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.