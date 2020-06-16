Teenager admits colliding into LTA officer while riding e-scooter along park connector

SINGAPORE: When asked by a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer to slow down along a park connector, a teenager on an electric scooter tried riding around the officer and wound up colliding into him.

Muhammad Faiq Ahnaf Khairul Nizam, 18, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Jun 16) to one charge of a rash act causing hurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that the victim, a 31-year-old senior enforcement officer with LTA, was conducting a plainclothes enforcement operation at the Pang Sua Park Connector at 11pm on Jun 11 last year.

He was with other LTA colleagues and officers from the National Parks Board and the Singapore Police Force along the park connector stretch near Villa Verde.

At 11.12pm, Faiq travelled towards the officers on his e-scooter on the shared path at a fast speed, court documents said.

The victim and his colleagues used a speed gun to measure Faiq's speed, and found that he was travelling at 34kmh over a distance of 58.1m, when the speed limit for him was 25kmh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim identified himself as an LTA officer and instructed Faiq to slow down and stop his personal mobility device.

Faiq complied initially and slowed down, but when the victim approached him, Faiq picked up speed suddenly and tried manoeuvring around the officer.

The officer reached out for the handle bar of the e-scooter to try and stop Faiq, and the pair collided.

The victim was taken to hospital with a right ankle contusion, with swelling and tenderness.

The judge called for a probation suitability report and adjourned sentencing to Jul 28.

For causing hurt by a rash act endangering the personal safety of others, Faiq can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.