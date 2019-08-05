Teenager charged with robbing Sengkang 7-Eleven store of cigarettes, burger

SINGAPORE: A teenager was charged on Monday (Aug 5) with armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Sengkang.

Jacob Seow, 18, is accused of robbing a cashier at the Block 403A Fernvale Lane outlet of six packets of cigarettes and one burger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was nabbed and charged in court a day after the incident.

According to his charge sheet, Seow was armed with a fruit knife when he went to the convenience store at about 1.10am on Sunday.

He robbed the 21-year-old Malaysian cashier at the outlet of one packet of Winston Classic cigarettes, one packet of Sampoerna cigarettes, one packet of Marlboro Double Burst cigarettes, three packets of L&M Fast Forward cigarettes and one Cheesy Chicken Burger.

If convicted of committing armed robbery by night, Seow could be jailed between three and 14 years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was remanded for investigations on Monday and will return to court on Thursday.