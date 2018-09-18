Teenager gets 18 months' probation for sexual acts with underage boy from children's home

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old boy was given 18 months' probation on Tuesday (Sep 18) for performing sexual acts on a younger boy.

The boys, who cannot be named due to a gag order, were from the same children's home.

Advertisement

The incidents occurred in October two years ago, when the accused was 16 and the victim was 14.

While in the living room of the children's home on Oct 9, the two boys discussed relationships.

The victim had his prayer book with him and wanted to continue praying, but the older boy molested him and performed a sexual act on him.

The next day, the older boy accompanied the younger one when he left for school. They took a bus to Serangoon bus interchange, where the accused led the younger boy to a toilet in NEX Mall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The older boy performed a sexual act on the victim, before the pair had sex.

The accused pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual penetration of a minor last month, with a third charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

Speaking to the boy, District Judge Eddy Tham said: "I think you realise that this behaviour is totally inappropriate, especially as the other party is of a young age. But given that you were also of a relatively young age, I will agree to place you on probation."



On top of 18 months' probation, the accused also has to perform 40 hours of community service and will be placed on an electronic monitoring scheme.

He will also have to comply with psychological treatment, and his mother, who was in court, put up a S$5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour during probation.



"If you were to take this lightly and not comply and re-offend, I will have to sentence you afresh," the judge warned.