Teenager who told his younger sister he wanted to kill her gets probation

SINGAPORE: A young man who told his 13-year-old sister that he wanted to kill her after slapping and kicking her was given 18 months' probation on Monday (Apr 8).

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his sister, had quarrelled with her on Sep 6 last year at their Jurong West home.

Frustrated, the 13-year-old girl flipped a bowl of soup on the dining table. This angered her brother, who slapped her and kicked her lower back when she fell to the floor.

After this, he fetched a metal pole from the living room, which had been part of a dismantled bed.

Holding onto the pole, he told his sister: "I want to kill you. I want to see your blood."

The girl ran to the toilet and called the police for help. Meanwhile, their mother calmed the accused down. He was arrested when the police arrived.

The 17-year-old, who has been diagnosed with conduct disorder with intermittent explosive disorder, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal intimidation against his sister and another charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his friend.

Two other charges of slapping and kicking his sister and punching another man in public were taken into consideration.

Before the row with his sister, the 17-year-old had fractured the face of his friend on Nov 28, 2017.

They were having an argument at a HDB block in Jurong West when the accused began punching his 16-year-old friend's face repeatedly.

The younger boy was taken to hospital with facial fractures.

On Monday, District Judge May Mesenas ordered the 17-year-old to undergo 18 months' probation, and to be admitted to a hostel for a year.

During this time, he has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am and attend psychiatric and psychological programmes.

His mother was ordered to furnish a S$5,000 bond to ensure her son's good behaviour.

The judge warned the young man that if he did not comply with probation conditions, or if he had another violent or emotional outburst, he could be taken back to court and be sentenced to reformative training, a punishment stricter than probation.