Thai tour coordinator gets jail and caning for sexual assault of man in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Thai tour coordinator, in town to organise a business trip, sexually assaulted his male roommate while he was sleeping.

For one count of sexual assault involving penetration, 46-year-old Thai national Chalermnarong Namsri was sentenced on Tuesday (Mar 3) to five-and-a-half-years' jail and three strokes of the cane.

The court heard that Namsri was a freelance event coordinator in Thailand and was in Singapore in March last year to organise a sponsored business trip.

He was tasked with liaising with tour guides for the sponsored participants, who were in town to learn about business in Singapore.

The victim, a 24-year-old Thai national, was among the participants.

He did not know Namsri, but was assigned to the same hotel room as the accused for the three-day trip.

On Mar 27 last year, the victim returned to the room, which had two single beds, and went to sleep at about 3am.

Namsri went to bed subsequently, but was woken up by the victim's alarm at about 5am, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo.

The victim continued sleeping, and the sight of him sleeping aroused Namsri, the court heard.

He went under the victim's blanket and began performing a sex act on him.

The victim reached under the blanket and grasped Namsri's hand, but thought he was dreaming and let go of it.

Between 5am and 5.30am, Namsri sexually assaulted the victim by fellating him. The victim woke up and saw Namsri returning to his bed and was shocked.

He took a shower before asking Namsri how long he had been "doing that" to him, and Namsri apologised.

The victim went to meet his cousin and together they called the Thai embassy for advice. They were told to lodge a police report, and did so later that day.

Namsri pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

HE TOOK ADVANTAGE OF SITUATION: PROSECUTOR

The prosecutor asked for at least six years' jail and three strokes of the cane, saying that Namsri had exposed the victim to the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

He also took advantage of the situation, when the victim was asleep, and the assault took place in a shared hotel room where the victim had a right to feel safe.

Defence lawyer Anand George asked for a term lower than what the prosecution pushed for, but left the exact length to the court.

He said his client was remorseful and had cooperated with authorities. He said Namsri had no previous convictions and was a law-abiding citizen for the majority of his life.

"He has no intention to remain in Singapore," said the lawyer. "He wishes to return to Thailand so he can rejoin his family."

He added that Namsri had an impression that the victim may have consented to it, and that there was "no predatory behaviour or attempt to force the victim down".

Namsri could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.