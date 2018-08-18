Track fault causes late-night delay on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: A track fault on the East-West Line caused delays of more than an hour between Tampines MRT station and Pasir Ris MRT station on Saturday (Aug 18) night.



SMRT first notified commuters of the track fault at around 10pm.

In a tweet, commuters were warned that travel time between the two stations would be delayed by 20 minutes.



Free regular bus services between the stations were also available, SMRT said.



[EWL]: Due to a track fault, train travel time btwn #Tampines and #PasirRis will be delayed for 20mins. Free regular bus service is available btwn #Tampines and #PasirRis. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 18, 2018

In an update at around 10.20pm, SMRT said its engineers were “working on rectifying the fault” and that train service would resume in five minutes.



However, in several subsequent updates SMRT said that commuters should expect a longer travelling time of 10 minutes between Tampines station and Pasir Ris station.

[EWL] UPDATE: Due to an earlier track fault, please expect longer travelling time of 10 mins btwn #Tampines and #PasirRis. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 18, 2018

[EWL] UPDATE: Due to an earlier track fault, please expect longer travelling time of 10 mins btwn #Tampines and #PasirRis. Our staff is working on it. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 18, 2018





SMRT later said at 11.45pm that normal train services had resumed between the affected stations.

[EWL] CLEARED: Normal train services between #Tampines and #PasirRis have resumed. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 18, 2018



