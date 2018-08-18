Traffic accidents involving motorcyclists rise slightly: Police

SINGAPORE: There was an increase in traffic accidents involving motorcyclists in the first half of this year, even as the overall road traffic situation improved slightly.

The Traffic Police announced this in its mid-year report on Saturday (Aug 18) at the launch of the 12th edition of the Singapore Ride Safe campaign.

Advertisement

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by about 1.9 per cent to 2,216 in the first half of 2018, up from 2,175 in the same period last year. Meanwhile the number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists was 27, up 12.5 per cent from the 24 recorded in the same period in 2017.

Police said motorcyclists made up about 57 per cent of the overall traffic accidents and 44 per cent of traffic fatalities in the first half of 2018. Delivery riders are one of the affected groups, the authorities added.

Among the causes of accidents include speeding and other motorists not looking out for motorcyclists.

Speaking at the Singapore Ride Safe 2018 launch at Singapore Expo, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said that "every injury and death is one too many".

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: "At the national level, Traffic Police will continue to engage the motorcycling community and encourage all motorcyclists to be responsible road users."

OVERALL ROAD TRAFFIC SITUATION IMPROVED SLIGHTLY

The total number of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities or injuries fell very slightly - 0.1 per cent - from 3,908 in 2017 to 3,905 this year.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities in the first half of 2018 decreased by 5.1 per cent to 56, from 59 in the same period last year. Meanwhile the number of fatalities decreased by 1.7 per cent to 59, from 60.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries was 3,849 for the first half of the year in 2018, unchanged from the first half of 2017.

Police said the decrease in the number of fatal accidents and fatalities have continued on a "downward trend since 2012".

KEY CONCERN: ACCIDENTS INVOLVING ELDERLY

Accidents involving elderly pedestrians remains a key concern, said police.

The number of such accidents decreased in the first half of 2018 by 4.4 per cent to 130, from 136 in the same period last year. But the number of fatal accidents involving elderly pedestrians was unchanged from the same period in 2017, which was 11.

The number of elderly pedestrians injured also increased slightly by about 0.8 per cent to 119, from 118.

In the first half of 2018, nearly 40 per cent of all accidents involving elderly pedestrians were caused by jaywalking, police added.

This year’s Singapore Ride Safe campaign is held in conjunction with the Singapore Bike Show 2018 for the third time.

The theme of this edition, Gear Up, Ride Safe, builds on last year’s efforts to remind the motorcycling community to wear protective gear when riding, and to practice good riding habits.

A new road safety jingle was also unveiled at the event.