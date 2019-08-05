Man jailed for taking upskirt videos of multiple women at 5 MRT stations

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was jailed nine weeks on Monday (Aug 5) for taking upskirt videos of multiple women over a few months.

Low Zhi Ying, who was then a customer relationship officer with Hitachi Home Appliances Asia, took the clips of at least five women between March and June last year.

Most of the videos were taken at five MRT stations: Jurong East, Dhoby Ghaut, Telok Blangah, Outram Park and Expo.

He also took clips at West Mall and Chinatown Complex, the court heard.

Low pleaded guilty to five charges of insulting a woman's modesty, with another 21 similar charges taken into consideration.

He admitted to taking the clips capturing the inner thighs and buttocks of several women, often while riding behind the victims on escalators at the train stations.

His weeks of targeting women came to an end on Jun 12 last year, after following a woman in a yellow dress on an escalator at Telok Blangah MRT station.

He stood close behind her on the escalator, turned on the video-recording function of his Apple iPhone 7, and bent down as if to tie his shoelaces.

He then took a 20 second-long video of the woman's inner thighs up her skirt.

LOW'S ACTIONS SPOTTED, DETAINED BY TWO MEN

However, a British man working in Singapore, Mr Blakie Alan James, noticed Low taking the clip.

Mr James, who was also on the escalator, asked Low what he was doing, and shouted at the victim to alert her.

Low quickly deleted the video so that Mr James and the victim could not find the file on his phone.

Another passer-by known only as Mark helped Mr James detain Low and sought police assistance.

When the police arrived, they checked Low's iPhone and found multiple indecent photos and videos in it. They also discovered the video of the victim in Low's "deleted files" folder on his iPhone.

Low later admitted that taking the videos excited him and that he would sometimes use them as masturbatory aids, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Victoria Ting.

She asked the court to impose at least nine weeks' jail, noting that all 26 offences were committed on different days between March and June 2018.

The defence said Low has expressed remorse and contributed to the community since then, pointing to a testimonial from the Singapore Buddhist Lodge.

She said Low was a first-time offender and has been diagnosed with voyeuristic disorder and adjustment disorder and is seeking treatment for it.

However, the prosecutor said there was no contributory link of his voyeuristic disorder to the offences.

The judge agreed with the prosecution and ordered the phone to be forfeited to the police for disposal, while the phone cover was to be returned to Low.