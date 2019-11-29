Veteran actor charged with striking man with metal scraper at Singapore Islamic Hub

SINGAPORE: Veteran actor Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, was charged on Friday (Nov 29) over attacking a man with a metal scraper and hitting another man with his phone.

Ng, 58, was unrepresented and listened to his charges with a grim face.

He is accused of voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon of offence, by hitting a man named Jahidul on his abdomen and head with a metal scraper at the canteen of the Singapore Islamic Hub.

This allegedly occurred at about 4.30pm on Dec 11, 2018.

Mr Jahidul was left with a 2cm-long blood clot over his scalp, a 10cm mark over his abdomen and an abrasion, the charge sheets stated.

Ng is also accused of disturbing the public peace at about 7.50pm on Jun 9 this year at 662 Buffalo Road, by fighting with a Mogana Raj Saravanan.

He allegedly struck the man on the back of his head with his mobile phone.

Speaking through a Mandarin interpreter, Ng asked for an adjournment to engage counsel, and the judge granted one to Dec 20.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, Ng could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both. He cannot be caned as he is over 50.

If convicted of affray, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.

Ng was an actor with Mediacorp from the 1980s, known for his roles in Channel 8 television serials including Holland V and Double Happiness.

He has left the local industry for more than a decade, but was credited in shows produced in China as recently as 2014.

He was previously married to fellow artiste Lin Meijiao, but the pair divorced in the late 1990s.