Woman injured in wild boar incident near Punggol condo

SINGAPORE: A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital on Tuesday (Aug 28) after an encounter with a wild boar in Punggol.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for medical assistance at 5.15pm along the road at 51 Edgefield Plains, near Waterbay condominium.

The woman was knocked over by the boar outside the executive condominium. The animal then ran into the condo's rubbish collection point, Channel 8 News reported, citing tip-offs from members of the public.



A photo of a woman with a bloodied wound on her leg has also been circulating on social media.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) said it received a call at around 5pm about a wild boar in the area.

"We understand that there was an apparent conflict between the boar and a lady but unfortunately we do not have any information on that," deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan said. "To our knowledge, the boar subsequently entered a condominium where it found itself stranded."

The wild boar was sedated and relocated, he said, adding that it was likely that the animal had come from Lorong Halus.



"Development works in that area could have caused this individual to venture out and subsequently finding itself lost in the urban area," he said.

"Feeding by people may have had a part to play as well to cause the animal to venture out as well."

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority for comment.