Woman accused of mixing her urine and blood into food for flat occupants to eat

SINGAPORE: A woman who was set to plead guilty to a charge of mischief for mixing her bodily fluids into food meant for others, disputed the charge instead on Wednesday (Dec 2).

Filipina Canares Rowena Ola, 43, is accused of mixing her urine and menstrual blood into food meant for the occupants of a Sengkang flat in December 2018.

Wednesday was the second time she came to court to plead guilty, but her lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya said his client was disputing the charge.

"She's disputing that such a thing happened. She never committed this offence," he said.

At the questioning of the judge, the prosecutor said the food items were consumed and there was no DNA evidence in this case.

"Presently, are you able to say what's the evidential trail leading to the discovery of the food items?" asked District Judge Marvin Bay.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Keith Jieren Thirumaran replied: "Briefly, the evidence is that the accused had admitted in several statements that she had done so, and there's also several communications between the accused and the accused's boyfriend at the time, where she said she did so."

"The items were consumed ... therefore there's no residue for testing," said the judge. "Are there any leftovers?"

"Nothing was available for testing," said Mr Thirumaran, adding that some time had lapsed by the time the offence was discovered.

The judge referred the case for a pre-trial conference next month. If convicted of committing mischief, she could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.