Woman allowed teens to smoke meth in her flat, gets jail and fine in first such case

SINGAPORE: In the first prosecution of its kind, a woman was given jail and a fine on Wednesday (Sep 30) for allowing teenagers to smoke methamphetamine at her flat, along with other drug and contraband cigarette offences.

Noor Fadhilah Azlan, 28, was sentenced to seven years and nine months' jail, and a fine of S$10,300 for six charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act and Customs Act. An additional eight charges were taken into consideration in her guilty plea.

The court heard that Fadhilah rented a bedroom in a flat and stayed there with her two children.

She began selling contraband cigarettes at S$6 to $7 per packet, after buying them for S$38 to S$45 per carton from unidentified Indonesian peddlers.

On Sep 17 last year, Singapore Customs officers conducted an operation to catch offenders selling contraband cigarettes.

They saw two 14-year-old boys approaching Fadhilah at her flat and Fadhilah was seen handing over packets of cigarettes to them.

The officers confronted the teens, who confessed to buying the cigarettes from Fadhilah. The officers later searched Fadhilah's flat and found 93 packets of contraband cigarettes, which she admitted owning.

She admitted buying 10 cartons of cigarettes a day for two to three weeks to resell for a profit, adding that she sold about eight to nine cartons per day.

She was arrested but later released. Through the sale of the cigarettes, Fadhilah came to know a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, identified in court documents only as X and Y respectively.

TEENS SMOKED METH IN HER ROOM

The teens later would hang out at Fadhilah's bedroom with Y's sister, who was 14. X also bought "Ice" or meth from Fadhilah. Eventually, they started staying over.



On Sep 24 last year, while she was smoking "Ice", the teens indicated that they wanted to smoke some too. Fadhilah shared her smoking instrument with them and the four took turns to draw puffs.

Fadhilah did not charge the teens any money, and knew they were in secondary school and under 21.

The next day, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers conducted an operation at Fadhilah's place and seized various drug exhibits.

They also arrested eight people including Fadhilah, the three teenagers and two 37-year-old men, Noraidil Supri and Muhammad Sharil Ideres, who had gone to buy "Ice" from Fadhilah.

Fadhilah later admitted that her contraband cigarette supplier had introduced her to drug trafficking "as a means to earn fast cash", the court heard.

Fadhilah would obtain her supply of prepacked meth through dead drops, which meant she did not have direct contact with the supplier.

She was instructed to sell it at fixed prices, earning about S$500 a week.

After the Sep 25 arrest, 55 more cartons and several packets of contraband cigarettes were found in Fadhilah's possession.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melina Chew asked for at least eight years and 14 weeks' jail on top of a fine of S$10,300.

She said this was the first prosecution of the offence of an adult with drugs permitting a young person to consume drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The maximum term of 10 years' jail "signals the gravity with which the public, through Parliament, views (the) offence", said Ms Chew.

She said there has been a rising trend of young drug abusers and protecting young people from drugs "is not easy".

Fadhilah had also "actively facilitated" Y's meth consumption, sharing her smoking instrument and lighting the base. The prosecutor added that the charges demonstrate Fadhilah's "callous disregard towards the interest of the young".

The maximum jail term for an adult permitting a young person to smoke his or her drugs is 10 years' jail.