Woman charged with failing to wear mask at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, attacking 4 people

SINGAPORE: A woman was charged on Monday (Oct 26) with failing to wear a mask in Tan Tock Seng Hospital and attacking four people shortly after the incident.

Leong Pui Hong, 42, was given one charge of breaching a COVID-19 regulation by failing to wear a mask at Ward 5A of Tan Tock Seng Hospital at about 2pm on Jul 23.

She was handed another four charges of voluntarily causing hurt to three women and one man at about 2.15pm the same day at the lift area of Ward 5A.

According to charge sheets, Leong twisted and pinched one of the women's hands and stomped on her feet. She allegedly hit another woman's nose and kicked her foot, before moving on to grab and scratch a third woman's arm.

She is also accused of kicking the man's leg and punching his stomach. Court documents did not detail the cause for the attacks.

Leong will return to court on Nov 16. If convicted, she faces a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both for not wearing a mask outside her household.

For each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, she could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both if found guilty.

