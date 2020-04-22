Woman charged with sneezing in another woman's direction at ION Orchard, shouting at her

SINGAPORE: A woman was charged in court on Wednesday (Apr 22) with causing harassment to another woman last week by sneezing in her direction and shouting at her.

Taiwanese national Sun Szu-Yen, 46, was at the entrance of ION Orchard at about 4.45pm on Apr 12.

She allegedly sneezed in the direction of Devika Rani Muthu Krishna.

She also is accused of shouting and saying "shut up", with the intent to cause harassment to Ms Devika.

Sun was given a second unrelated charge of acting rashly and endangering the personal safety by others in June last year.

She is accused of throwing a model globe, a plastic chair, a vacuum cleaner, a glass bottle and a few pencils down from the third floor of the Fifth Avenue Condominium at about 10pm on Jun 2, 2019.

She said she would be claiming trial but will not be engaging a lawyer, adding: "I can defend myself."

Sun will return to court on Apr 29.

For causing harassment by exhibiting abusive behaviour and using insulting words, Sun can be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.

For a rash act endangering personal safety, she can be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$2,500, or both.