Woman fined S$2,500 after starving pet dog

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old woman was fined S$2,500 on Wednesday (Aug 29) after starving her pet dog.

Rosario Janie Foong was fined for failure in duty of care to her female Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, according to an Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) press release.



The authority said it received feedback about an emaciated dog in July last year.

"Investigations found that Foong was the owner of the dog, and had failed to provide her pet dog with adequate and suitable food and water," said AVA.

The dog has since been re-homed, the authority added.

For failure in duty of care, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed for up to 12 months for first convictions.

"Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared responsibility that needs the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the public," said AVA.



The public can report cases of concern to AVA via its 24-hour hotline at 1800-476-1600 or through its website.



Providing photo and video evidence will help with investigations and all information shared will be held in "strict confidence", said the authority.

