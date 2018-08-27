Historic gold for Singapore's contract bridge men's team at Asian Games

JAKARTA: Singapore's contract bridge men's team made sporting history on Monday (Aug 27) by winning the gold medal in the event's debut at the Asian Games, beating Hong Kong 107-52 in the finals.

The team, which consisted of Poon Hua, Loo Choon Chou, Zhang Yukun, Fong Kien Hoong, Desmond Oh and Kelvin Ong led their opponents from start to finish - edging the first segment 36-25, and scoring 73-35 in the second.



En route to their gold medal, Singapore beat Indonesia 166 to 93.67 in the semi-finals on Sunday.

This year marks the first time contract bridge has been included at the Asian Games. The sport featured at the 2011 SEA Games, also in Indonesia, where Singapore finished with one gold medal, five silvers and three bronzes.

The gold medal takes Singapore's total medal tally at the Asian Games to three golds, four silvers and ten bronzes.

