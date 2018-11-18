Swimming: Schooling breaks national records as Singapore clinch 2 medals at FINA World Cup

SINGAPORE: Joseph Schooling broke two national records as Singapore won two medals at the FINA Swimming World Cup on Saturday (Nov 17).

Schooling set a new national record after clinching the bronze medal in the Men’s 50m Butterfly with a time of 22.40s, losing out only to Russia's Vladimir Morozov and US' Michael Andrew, who came in first and second respectively with a time 22.17s and 22.32s.

Advertisement

Singapore’s Joseph Schooling swims during the Men’s 50m Butterfly at at the FINA Swimming World Cup on Nov 17, 2018. (Photo: Singapore Swimming Association/Simone Castrovillari)

However the 23-year-old was not done yet and later on Saturday, Team Singapore - consisting of Schooling, Roanne Ho, Teong Tzen Wei and Amanda Lim - won the silver medal in the 4x50m Mixed Medley Relay with a time of 1:42.21s.

During the his leg, Schooling broke yet another record, this time in the 50m backstroke - a stroke he is not commonly known for - with a time of 24.08s.

“I’m very happy. And a new national record in backstroke, I don’t know what to say. I mean, it’s a new position. So I’m enjoying it,” said Schooling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia came in first with a time of 1:39.79s while Hong Kong took the third sport at 1:43.30s.