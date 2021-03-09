7-year-old girl sells lemonade to raise money for her own brain surgery in the US

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama: A seven-year-old girl who used a lemonade stand to help raise money for her own brain surgery underwent a successful operation on Monday (Mar 8), her mother said.

Liza Scott's surgery at Boston Children's Hospital was “uneventful", and she was alert and talking in the recovery room afterward, mother Elizabeth Scott said in a Facebook post.

Doctors last month determined that a series of seizures Liza began having were caused by cerebral malformations that needed repair, her mother said.

The girl volunteered to help raise money for expenses not covered by insurance with a lemonade stand set up in the family bakery in suburban Birmingham.

The stand brought in more than US$12,000 in a few days, nearly all through donations, and a separate fundraiser Elizabeth Scott organised online has received more than US$370,000.

“Liza is a superstar and probably the bravest little girl I know,” said her mother's message on social media.

Additional operations will be needed, but the timing was not immediately clear.

"Liza’s brain is forever unique and extra special following today’s brain surgery," said her mother.

"We are so blessed that our sweet sweet Liza is recovering in the ICU for now and will remain there for another day or so before being moved into a regular room. She is alert, talking, responsive to doctors and asking for a strawberry smoothie."