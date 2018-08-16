'Greatest vocalist I've ever known': Celebrities lead tributes to Aretha Franklin

NEW YORK: Tributes have poured in from across the world following the death of iconic singer Aretha Franklin on Thursday (Aug 16).

The long-reigning "Queen of Soul" died at her home in Detroit, after battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

Minutes after news of Franklin's death, tributes from fellow celebrities and public figures poured in.

"Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known," tweeted fellow musician John Legend, who had collaborated with Franklin in "What Y'All Came To Do".

"Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years," tweeted singer-songwriter Paul McCartney. "She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever."

Iconic composer and singer-songwriter Carole King, who was one of the writers for Franklin's hit "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", also expressed her admiration for the late singer.



What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

Singer and pianist Elton John called the loss of Franklin a "blow for everybody who loves real music".



"Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists," he said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said few people in the city's history had been as universally loved or had left as indelible a mark as Franklin, describing her as a "performer without peers."

"Throughout her extraordinary life and career, she earned the love - and yes, the respect - of millions of people, not just for herself and for women everywhere, but for the city she loved so dearly and called home," Duggan said in a statement.

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

The 18-time Grammy award winner inspired multiple singers during her five-decade career from pop diva Mariah Carey and the late Whitney Houston, to Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Mary J Blige and the late Amy Winehouse.

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!

Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine put her at the top of its list of the 100 greatest singers of all time, male or female.

She sang at the inaugurations of presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Clinton and his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, on Thursday paid tribute to Franklin as "one of America's greatest national treasures."

"For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls. She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry," the former first couple said.

"She will forever be the Queen of Soul and so much more to all who knew her personally and through her music. Our hearts go out to her family and her countless fans," they added.

US President Donald Trump also paid tribute to Franklin as "a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice."

"She will be missed!" he tweeted of the legendary singer.