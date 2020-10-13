One dead after ceiling collapses at Australia's Curtin University

PERTH: One person died and several were injured after a ceiling collapsed at a building under construction at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, on Tuesday (Oct 13).

St John Ambulance confirmed that at least two men in their 20s were taken to hospital after the incident at the university's campus in Bentley, news outlet the West Australian said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ABC News reported that emergency services are checking for other victims under the rubble.

Images showed a collapsed glass ceiling and response vehicles parked nearby. Local media reported that emergency crews were called to the campus at about 12.30pm.

Emergency responders at Curtin University in Australia after the ceiling of a building partially collapsed on Oct 13, 2020. (Photo: Twitter/oliviadii)

Police at the scene after the ceiling of a building at Curtin University in Australia partially collapsed on Oct 13, 2020. (Photo: Twitter/oliviadii)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curtin University has sent a message to students informing them of the accident and asking them to avoid the area, the West Australian reported.

The affected building is part of The Exchange, a project located near the university’s medical school, it added. It includes a hotel, student accommodation and retail space. It will also be the new site for the university’s School of Design and the Built Environment.

Construction for the building started last year.

According to its website, the School of Design and the Built Environment will be completed in the second quarter of next year, with all buildings ready for occupancy by the first semester of 2022.