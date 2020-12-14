Google services including Drive, Gmail and YouTube hit by worldwide outage

SAN FRANCISCO: Many services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for users across the globe on Monday (Dec 14).

Users attempting to access the services received error messages and all the services on Google's Workspace Status Dashboard were marked in red, indicating disruption.



Google's Workspace Status Dashboard on Monday, Dec 14, 2020, showing all services down.

Social media sites were awash with hashtags including #googledown and #YouTubeDOWN as hundreds of millions of Internet users tried vainly to connect to the US search engine.



At 7.55pm Singapore time, a message accompanying an error notification on Gmail read: "We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 8.12pm detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change."

Service outage details seen on Google's Workspace Status Dashboard on Monday, Dec 14, 2020.

​​​​​​​Similar messages appeared on other Google services like Calendar, Docs, Maps and Sheets.

At about 8.10pm, YouTube put out a tweet saying it was aware that many users were having issues accessing the platform. "Our team is aware and looking into it," it said.

Most services appeared to have been restored by 8.45pm.

