Italy highway bridge collapses over Genoa, 'dozens' feared dead

ROME: A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday (Aug 14) over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

The head of the local ambulance service said there were "dozens of dead", Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

The local fire brigade said also victims were likely after the bridge collapsed at around 11.30am during torrential rainfall.

A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres below and that "cars and trucks" had fallen with the rubble.

An witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".



Photo posted on Twitter by Italian police shows the collapsed viaduct on the A10 motorway in Italy. (Photo: Twitter/Polizia di Stato)

Genoa is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy. Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.

The collapsed bridge was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s. Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016.

