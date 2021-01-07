Pelosi says Biden win certification to resume once Capitol secure

WASHINGTON: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that lawmakers would resume the count of electoral votes to confirm the November election result once the US Capitol is cleared after pro-Trump rioters breached the building.

Pelosi said she made the decision Wednesday (Jan 6) in consultation with the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the vice president, who will preside.

"We have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues, after reports that the building was secured by police and demonstrators were removed.

The senior lawmaker blasted the storming of the Capitol as a "shameful assault" on American democracy that was "anointed at the highest level of government, but said "it cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden."

She noted the day would always be “part of history", but now it would be “as such a shameful picture of our country was put out into the world".

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to “get rid of the weak Congress people” and saying, “get the weak ones get out; this is the time for strength.”

Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and clashed with law enforcement before disrupting Congress’ tallying of the Electoral College votes. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that the November election was stolen from him, even though that is not true.